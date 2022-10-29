Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

O'Neill was one of five Armagh players nominated for a 2022 All-Star, alongside Ethan Rafferty, Jarlath Og Burns, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan

Kerry's All-Ireland winning boss Jack O'Connor has said he was surprised Armagh's Rian O'Neill was not named in this year's Football All-Stars team.

O'Neill starred for Armagh in 2022 but missed out on inclusion in the GAA's Football team of the year.

"I thought Rian O'Neill was outstanding in 2022. That kick against Galway to bring the game to extra time was fantastic," said O'Connor.

"I would have to agree. I was surprised he didn't get an All-Star."

O'Connor added that the Crossmaglen player's last-gasp long-range kick which brought the All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway to extra time "was as good" as Seanie O'Shea's late free which earned Kerry their dramatic semi-final win over Dublin.

"He's a great all-round footballer. We came up against him in the league and he had a great battle with Jason Foley."

The Kerry boss said he was pleased with the seven All-Stars handed to his All-Ireland winners.

"It's a great night for the players and to get seven representatives is a great number for us," he added at Friday's function in Dublin.

O'Connor also paid tribute to his side's star forward David Clifford, who picked up his fourth All-Star in addition to being named Footballer of the Year.

"He's half way to the Gooch's [Colm Cooper's[ number. The Gooch won eight, [Pat] Spillane won nine.

"David has a bit a to go but he's young enough and hopefully he gets there."

Despite Clifford's incredible football talent, O'Connor believes just as important is the Fossa man's ability "to handle the pressure".

"That's a big thing with him. There's been a huge expectation on David Clifford for manys a year.

"He went straight from minor into senior. Very few players do that. I only remember a handful of players Colm Cooper, Jimmy Barry Murphy. Unique players."