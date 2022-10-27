Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Glass is one of 11 new Football All Stars

Derry's Chrissy McKaigue says he is "honoured" to be named in the 2022 Football All Stars team, along with Oak Leaf county team-mate Conor Glass.

The two members of the Derry squad who reached the All-Ireland semi-finals are joined by seven representatives of the Kerry team who lifted the Sam Maguire.

Beaten finalists Galway earn five All Stars, with Dunlin claiming one.

"It's always an honour to be recognised by the GAA All Stars committee," said 33-year-old McKaigue.

"But if it were not for the 25 or 30 men who've been so prominent helping Derry win this year's Ulster Championship I wouldn't be picking up this award.

"I'm personally delighted for my inter-county team-mate Conor Glass who has been so instrumental in Derry's on-field resurgence since returning from Australia," he added.

"That both of us have received awards is also in no small part a reflection on Rory Gallagher and the Oak Leaf management team."

The football team features 11 first-time winners.

Kerry's Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, are joined by team-mates Sean O'Shea, goalkeeper Shane Ryan, and defenders Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White.

From Galway, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh occupy two of the full-forward slots, with Liam Silke, John Daly and Cillian McDaid also included.

Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny, winning his fourth award, makes up the team.

David Clifford, Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid are the nominees for footballer of the year.

Derry's Ethan Doherty has been nominated for Young Footballer of the Year, along with Lee Gannon of Dublin and Jack Glynn of Galway.

2022 GAA Football All Stars: Shane Ryan (Kerry), Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), Jason Foley (Kerry), Liam Silke (Galway), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), John Daly (Galway), Gavin White (Kerry), Conor Glass (Derry), Cillian McDaid (Galway), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O'Shea (Kerry), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Damien Comer (Galway), Shane Walsh (Galway).