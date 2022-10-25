Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

BBC agrees new five-year broadcasting deal with the GAA

The All-Ireland senior football and hurling finals will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer for the first time as part of a new five-year contract between the GAA and the BBC.

The All-Ireland semi-finals will also be broadcast on iPlayer, with either the football or hurling final shown live on BBC network television as part of the deal that will bring these fixtures to a UK-wide audience.

These games are in addition to live coverage of up to eight Ulster Senior Football Championship matches.

The All-Ireland finals and semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI.

BBC Sport and the GAA have also agreed that up to 10 matches in the Allianz National Leagues will be streamed each year on iPlayer.

Live audio coverage of the Ulster SFC, both All-Ireland finals, Allianz League games and club championship matches involving Ulster counties will be available via BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.

Highlights from these games will be available on the BBC Sport NI website.

Neil Brittain, executive editor of BBC Sport NI, said: "The All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling finals are significant sporting events, and we look forward to bringing them to viewers across the UK via the BBC's digital and linear platforms.

"This new broadcast deal will transform the BBC's coverage of Gaelic Games and delivers free-to-air coverage of the Ulster Senior Football Championship, the Allianz Leagues and the All-Ireland series via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website.

"This agreement adds to the long-term contracts that BBC Sport NI already has in place for football, rugby and the North West 200."