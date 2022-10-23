Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Glen outclass Slaughtneil to win back-to-back Derry titles

Glen once again dominated rivals Slaughtneil to retain their Derry Senior Football title with a 1-12 to 0-7 win at Celtic Park.

The Maghera club hit the opening five scores and led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time.

Slaughtneil cut the margin to four but Cathal Mulholland's goal ensured the John McLaughlin Cup will stay with the Watty Graham's.

Crossmaglen extended their record haul of Armagh Football titles to 46 by beating Granemore 1-19 to 0-10.

The result at Celtic Park reaffirmed Glen's status as Derry club football's kingpins but it is further heartache for Slaughtneil having lost the 2021 final 1-13 to 0-7 to the same opponents.

Glen can now look forward to another crack at the Ulster Club series, where they will face the winner of next week's Tyrone decider between Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore.

While Glen were vastly superior in last year's meeting as they ended a long wait for a maiden Derry Senior title, a much tighter match was expected this time around with Slaughtneil determined to exact revenge on their parish rivals.

However, even with Glen missing 2021 talisman Ciaran McFaul, the first half again was played out in similar terms with Conor Glass landing a brilliant opening score to set the tone for a commanding display from the holders.

After Michael Warnock added a second, the holders produced a mini-rush of three scores in two minutes as Conleth McGuckian, Jack Doherty and Ethan Doherty stretched the lead out to five.

Slaughtneil were slow to get going and were made to wait until the 20th minute for their opening score through Shane McGuigan's free, the Oak Leaf county star having earlier failed to level it at one apiece when he kicked short into Conlan Bradley's gloves.

Malachy O'Rourke, who was linked with the vacant Donegal job earlier this year, has masterminded Glen's rise to the summit of the Derry club scene

With Slaughtneil's kick-outs regularly going astray, Eunan Mulholland and McGuckian extended Glen's advantage before Padraig Cassidy reduced the deficit to five before the break.

With Glen in control, the onus was on the Emmets to inject some much-needed urgency into the game, but their cause was not helped by Emmett Bradley's free and a Michael Warnock score putting the Watty Graham's outfit seven up.

After Jerome McGuigan and Cathal Mulholland exchanged scores, three unanswered Slaughtneil points from Christopher Bradley, Shane McGuigan and Keelan Feeney fuelled the challengers' hopes of a comeback.

However, with substitute Brian Cassidy blasting wide with an attempt at a goal, Glen managed to raise a green flag at the other end when the opportunistic corner-back Mulholland poked past Slaughtneil goalkeeper Antoin McMullan, who was left stranded after attempting to claim Emmett Bradley's high ball.

The goal was greeted by several Glen players wheeling away in celebration, knowing that they had bested their rivals for the second year in a row.

Crossmaglen always in control against Granemore

Crossmaglen's victory at the Athletic Grounds was even more conclusive as Caolan Finnegan's 19th-minute goal put them 1-5 to 0-2 ahead, with them never threatened thereafter against the first-time finalists.

Cian McConville hit 0-7 for Cross with Armagh star Rian O'Neill notching four of Rangers' points and also setting Finnegan's goal by taking a quick free.

A further Finnegan point extended Crossmaglen's lead to 1-6 to 0-2 and they led 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time with Cathal O'Hare and Marty Carr Granemore's only first-half scorers as they both notched 0-2.

Granemore did produce a mini-revival after the great as they notched four successive points - which included two Jason O'Neill frees - to reduce Crossmaglen's lead to five.

But a Dara O'Callaghan point started a run of four straight Cross scorers which snuffed any slim Granemore challenge as the Rangers extended their haul of senior club titles which was already a record in the GAA.

Crossmaglen's title - after narrow final defeats against Maghery and Clann Eireann over the last two years - sets up an Ulster preliminary-round tie against Monaghan champions Ballybay at the Athletic Grounds in two weeks.