Slaughtneil failed to exact revenge on Glen for defeat in last year's final

Glen once again dominated rivals Slaughtneil to retain their Derry Senior Football title with a 1-12 to 0-7 win at Celtic Park.

The Maghera club flew out of the traps with the opening five scores and deservedly led 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time.

Slaughtneil tried to fightback in the second half with three successive scores reducing to the deficit to four.

However, Cathal Mulholland's 54th-minute goal ensured the John McLaughlin Cup will stay with the Watty Graham's.

The result reaffirms Glen's status as Derry club football's kingpins but it is further heartache for Slaughtneil having lost the 2021 final 1-13 to 0-7 to the same opponents.

Glen can now look forward to another crack at the Ulster Club series, where they will face the winner of next week's Tyrone decider between Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore.

While Glen were vastly superior in last year's meeting as they ended a long wait for a maiden Derry Senior title, a much tighter match was expected this time around with Slaughtneil determined to exact revenge on their parish rivals.

However, even with Glen missing 2021 talisman Ciaran McFaul, the first half again was played out in similar terms with Conor Glass landing a brilliant opening score to set the tone for a commanding display from the holders.

After Michael Warnock added a second, the holders produced a mini-rush of three scores in two minutes as Conleth McGuckian, Jack Doherty and Ethan Doherty stretched the lead out to five.

Slaughtneil were slow to get going and were made to wait until the 20th minute for their opening score through Shane McGuigan's free, the Red Hand county star having earlier failed to level it at one apiece when he kicked short into Conlan Bradley's gloves.

Malachy O'Rourke, who was linked with the vacant Donegal job earlier this year, has masterminded Glen's rise to the summit of the Derry club scene

With Slaughtneil's kick-outs regularly going astray, Eunan Mulholland and McGuckian extended Glen's advantage before Padraig Cassidy reduced the deficit to five before the break.

With Glen in control, the onus was on the Emmets to inject some much-needed urgency into the game, but their cause was not helped by Emmett Bradley's free and a Michael Warnock score putting the Watty Graham's outfit seven up.

After Jerome McGuigan and Cathal Mulholland exchanged scores, three unanswered Slaughtneil points from Christopher Bradley, Shane McGuigan and Keelan Feeney fuelled the challengers' hopes of a comeback.

However, with substitute Brian Cassidy blasting wide with an attempt at a goal, Glen managed to raise a green flag at the other end when the opportunistic corner-back Mulholland poked past Slaughtneil goalkeeper Antoin McMullan, who was left stranded after attempting to claim Emmett Bradley's high ball.

The goal was greeted by several Glen players wheeling away in celebration, knowing that they had bested their rivals for the second year in a row.