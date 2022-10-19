Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Eoghan Campbell skippered Antrim to their second Joe McDonagh Cup triumph in three seasons

The Saffrons dominate the Joe McDonagh Cup team of 2022 after winning the competition in June.

The side includes seven Antrim players - Ryan Elliott, Joe Maskey, Gerard Walsh, Eoghan Campbell, Keelan Molloy, Conal Cunning, and Ciarán Clarke.

Beaten finalists Kerry have Fionan Mackessy, Eoin Ross, Mikey Boyle and Pádraig Boyle in the line-up.

Down's Daithí Sands, David Nally of Offaly and Carlow duo Martin Kavanagh and Chris Nolan complete the team.

Antrim hung on to beat Kerry 5-22 to 4-24 in a thrilling decider at Croke Park after leading the Kingdom by 12 points.

"The Joe McDonagh Cup once again delivered on its mandate of producing highly competitive, highly entertaining matches and finished with a stunning final," said Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy.

"There was no shortage of impressive displays throughout the campaign, which is reflected in the spread of five counties featuring here.

"It is a great honour for all of those who have been singled out as being worthy of special praise and I know it is an accolade that will be warmly welcomed by your families, clubs and supporters in your county."

Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year: Ryan Elliot (Antrim), Joe Maskey (Antrim), Gerard Walsh (Antrim), Eoin Ross (Kerry), Fionan Mackessy (Kerry), Eoghan Campbell (Antrim), Mikey Boyle (Kerry), Keelan Molloy (Antrim), David Nally (Offaly), Martin Kavanagh (Carlow), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Daithí Sands (Down), Conal Cunning (Antrim), Pádraig Boyle (Kerry), Ciarán Clarke (Antrim).