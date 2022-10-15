Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fermanagh native Rory Gallagher masterminded Derry's memorable Ulster triumph earlier this year

Derry will begin the defence of their Ulster title with a trip to Fermanagh in the quarter-finals of the 2023 championship.

It will take Derry boss Rory Gallagher back to his home county.

Tyrone host Monaghan in the quarter-final in a mouthwatering repeat of the 2021 decider.

Down face Donegal while Cavan will meet the winners of the preliminary round contest between Armagh and Antrim in the quarter-final.

Derry beat Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal en route to winning the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1998 earlier this year.

Gallagher's side will aim to become the first Red Hand team to defend the Ulster Championship since 1976.

If they beat Fermanagh in the quarter-final, the holders will face either Tyrone or Monaghan in the semi-finals.

Teams who competed in the preliminary round in 2021 and 2022 - Fermanagh, Tyrone, Donegal and Down - were given a bye into next year's quarter-finals.

Derry will be expected to beat Fermanagh, who have not won an Ulster SFC game since 2018, while Donegal - who lost to Derry in this year's Ulster Final - will face a Down side hoping to bounce back from a dismal 2022 under new management in the form of Kilcoo stalwart Conor Laverty.

Antrim - now under the auspices of former Meath boss Andy McEntee - face a daunting trip to Armagh, who beat Tyrone and Donegal in this year's All-Ireland qualifiers before falling to Galway in an epic quarter-final.

Cavan, surprise Ulster winners in 2020, reached this year's inaugural Tailteann Cup final and will await the winners of the preliminary round game.

Kerry to start Sam Maguire defence against Tipp or Waterford

Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville's Wicklow side will face Carlow in the Leinster preliminary round

All-Ireland champions Kerry will begin their Munster campaign with an away semi-final against the winner of Tipperary and Waterford's last-eight contest.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway will host either Roscommon or Mayo in the Connacht semi-finals.

Dublin, who will compete in Division Two in 2023, will take on either Wexford or Laois in the quarter-finals of the Leinster SFC.

Elsewhere in Leinster, Wicklow - now managed by Armagh great Oisin McConville - will host Carlow in the preliminary round.

In 2023's overhauled All-Ireland Championship, the eight provincial finalists and the next eight top-ranked teams from the league compete for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The 16 counties that do not qualify for the competition will play in the second tier Tailteann Cup, with both tournaments comprised of four groups of four.

Group winners will advance to the quarter-finals with the second and third placed teams playing for the remaining places.

The round robin format will ensure that every team plays a minimum of four Championship games.

Ulster SFC 2023 draw

Preliminary round Armagh v Antrim

Quarter-finals Fermanagh v Derry Tyrone v Monaghan Down v Donegal Cavan v Armagh/Antrim