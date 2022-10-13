'Refs can't believe level of abuse from young children'

There is a cultural problem of abuse of referees within the GAA and it can have an impact on their mental health, two high-profile referees have said.

They revealed referees are getting abused during every match and that a lot of the abuse comes from children.

David Coldrick and Sean Hurson were speaking as the GAA launched a new initiative calling for more respect for match officials.

"Over the years it becomes more mental," Coldrick said of the impact.

"You go out as a volunteer for the association to do the best job that you possibly can. You are never going to get everything right, you try your best and you referee in front of you on the day but it can be tough in the immediate aftermath.

"Like players and lots of people involved in the association, we have day jobs and the initial day or two after those tough matches can be difficult, so it does impact mentally."

The 'Give Respect, Get Respect' campaign, the launch of which comes after a number of high-profile incidents recently where referees have suffered extreme forms of both verbal and physical abuse, will see a Respect the Referee Day held across the weekend of 22 and 23 October.

Research conducted with 438 referees by Dr. Noel Brick of Ulster University during the 2021 lockdown GAA season revealed that 94% had suffered verbal abuse while 23% had suffered physical abuse.

David Coldrick was at Croke Park for the launch of the new respect campaign

Coldrick, who has officiated in four All-Ireland senior football finals, said he has not been physically abused but that there was an incident 15 years ago that did make him consider his future as a ref.

"The closest I came must have been 15 years ago at a club senior semi-final in Meath when someone attempted to throw a pint of Guinness over me," he explained.

"In my career that was the most difficult time to get across in terms of 'is this for me and do I want to keep this going?' I had a lot of good people around me that got me through that."

Hurson, meanwhile, gave an insight into what he feels is a cultural problem within the GAA that has led to children feeling it is OK to abuse referees.

And the man who officiated in this year's All-Ireland senior football final also delivered a warning of the impact it could have on the future of refereeing in the sport.

"If you were to speak to any of the referees who are doing these [youth] tournaments, they can't believe the level of abuse they receive from young children, their parents and coaches," he said.

"If that continues, there will be a problem of recruitment and we will not get new guys to referee. It starts at youth age where it [abusing refs] is deemed acceptable and that shouldn't be the case.

"When we go to a lot of club matches or county games we see people who go there to spectate and they will question every decision the referee will make.

"They lose the run of themselves, regardless of who is sitting beside them, whether it is their children. So the children are seeing their parents or grandparents, they are seeing the abuse that their parents are giving towards referees.

"The children are seeing this and it is a poor example. The problem is escalating as a result of the culture that is there within our association at the moment."

'I get abused every day I go out'

Sean Hurson was the referee for this year's All-Ireland senior football final between Galway and Kerry

Like Coldrick, Hurson has never been physically abused but he did explain the impact the verbal abuse he receives can have on his family.

"Thankfully I haven't been [physically] assaulted in any way but I do get abused every day I go out from someone, whether it is in the stand or on the field or coming off the field.

"I would have to say players in general are very respectful and we generally have no issue with the players on the field. It is the spectators and the mentors, especially at youth football.

"We are volunteers, we have families. I have three young children at home and a wife that is watching the game, and sometimes it can be difficult.

"My parents are watching the game and you always be very conscious that some people are throwing abuse. It affects them and it is very hurtful."