Clonoe last won the Tyrone Football title in 2013

Clonoe became the first side to reach the Tyrone Senior Football semi-finals as they edged out Donaghmore 1-9 to 0-10 at Edendork.

Danny McNulty's punched 46th-minute goal was the crucial score as it moved Clonoe into a 1-6 to 0-8 advantage.

After leading 0-5 to 0-4 at half time, Donaghmore twice increased their lead to three before McNulty's goal.

Saturday's second Tyrone SFC quarter-final sees Carrickmore facing Loughmacrory at Pomeroy.

On Sunday, Omagh face holders Dromore at Loughmacrory with Errigal Ciaran taking on Dungannon at Carrickmore.

Saturday's club in action in Ulster also sees Newbridge taking on holders Glen in the opening Derry Football semi-final at Owenbeg while the first Fermanagh Football semi-final between holders Derrygonnelly and Enniskillen Gaels also takes place.

The second semi-finals in Derry and Fermanagh take place on Sunday with Lavey facing Slaughtneil in the Oak Leaf County and Kinawley taking on Erne Gaels.

Sunday's club action includes the Antrim Football decider between favourites Cargin and last year's beaten finalists Aghagallon.

Other games include the second Armagh Football semi-final with both Granemore and Killeavy hoping to progress to a final meeting with Crossmaglen, who defeated Maghery 3-15 to 1-6 on Friday night.

The scheduled Donegal Football Final between holders St Eunan's and Naomh Conaill has been postponed following Friday's tragic events in Creeslough.

WEEKEND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES/RESULTS

Friday

Armagh SFC semi-final

Crossmaglen 3-15 Maghery 1-6

Saturday

O'Neill Derry SFC semi-final

Newbridge v Glen, Owenbeg, 18:45

Mannock Fermanagh SFC semi-final

Derrygonnelly v Enniskillen Gaels, Tempo, 16:00

LCC Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Clonoe 1-8 Donaghmore 0-9

Carrickmore v Loughmacrory, Pomeroy, 15:45

Sunday

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC final

Cargin v Aghagallon, Corrigan Park, 15:00

Armagh SFC semi-final

Granemore v Killeavy, Athletics Grounds, 14:00

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal SFC final

St Eunan's OFF Naomh Conaill

Derry SFC semi-final

Lavey v Slaughtneil, Owenbeg, 18:45

Morgan Fuels Down SHC final

Ballycran v Portaferry, Pairc Esler, 16:00

Fermanagh SFC semi-final

Kinawley v Erne Gaels, Derrygonnelly, 16:00

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Omagh St Enda's v Dromore, Loughmacrory, 13:00

Errigal Ciaran v Dungannon Clarkes, Carrickmore, 15:45