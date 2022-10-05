Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim joint-manager Brian Kearney celebrates with players after the All-Ireland title triumph in August

Antrim joint-managers Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden are in the running for a Camogie All-Star after the county's All-Ireland junior title success.

They are nominated in the best manager category along with Kilkenny's Brian Dowling and Galway boss Cathal Murray.

Antrim defeated Ulster rivals Armagh in the Croke Park decider in August.

There is no Ulster representation in the player nominations, which are headed by All-Ireland senior champions Kilkenny with 11.

Cork have 10 with the others coming from Waterford (seven), Galway (five), Dublin (two) and Limerick (one).

Camogie president Hilda Breslin said: "2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players.

"I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish."

Croke Park will host the awards ceremony on 26 November.

Goalkeepers: Amy Lee (Cork) Aoife Norris (Kilkenny) Brianna O' Regan (Waterford)

Corner-backs: Libby Coppinger (Cork) Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny) Shauna Healy (Galway) Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full-backs: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) Iona Heffernan (Waterford) Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half-backs: Laura Hayes (Cork) Laura Murphy (Kilkenny) Orla Hickey (Waterford) Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre-backs: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) Laura Treacy (Cork) Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway) Ashling Thompson (Cork) Hannah Looney (Cork) Katie Power (Kilkenny) Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Half-forwards: Abby Flynn (Waterford) Caoimhe Costello (Limerick) Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre-forwards: Aisling Maher (Dublin) Beth Carton (Waterford) Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner-forwards: Aisling O' Neill (Dublin) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny) Katriona Mackey (Cork) Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forwards: Ailish O' Reilly (Galway) Amy O' Connor (Cork) Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny) Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) Cathal Murray (Galway)