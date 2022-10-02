Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Cushendall edge Loughgiel in semi-final thriller

Ruairi Og Cushendall edged Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-14 to 2-16 in a thrilling semi-final to set up an Antrim hurling decider with champions Dunloy.

Sean McAfee, Alex Delargy and Christy McNaughton scored goals for Cushendall, who had Liam Gillan sent off.

With a man advantage, Rian McMullan and Maol Connolly goals brought Loughgiel back to within a point in Ballycastle.

But Loughgiel were unable to find a leveller as Cushendall returned to the final for the first time since 2019.

In Sunday's second semi-final, holders Dunloy proved too strong for Belfast club St John's in a 5-22 to 1-12 win at Dunsilly.

Conal Cunning (2), Nigel Elliott, Keelan Molloy and Ronan Molloy all hit three-pointers for Dunloy, who are hoping to secure a fourth successive county title.

In a tight first half at Ballycastle, the Ruairi Ogs edged in front when Francis McCurry found McAfee in space, the centre forward driving his shot low beyond the advancing Loughgiel keeper Chris O'Connell.

McAfee's 26th-minute goal gave Cushendall a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the the break and they stretched their advantage out to three before Delargy raised a green flag after being teed up by Paddy McGill.

But Loughgiel were given hope when Cushendall defender Gillan picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Eddie McCloskey.

And while McNaughton's goal appeared to put the game beyond the Shamrocks, the 20-time champions came roaring back with McMullan and Connolly setting up a tense finish.

Cushendall, for whom Antrim stalwart Neil McManus starred, just about survived, and while the Shamrocks will rue missed chances, the Ruairi Ogs remain on course to win their first title since 2018.

Newbridge & Glen through to Derry last four

Newbridge ease past Dungiven in Derry quarter-final

Newbridge and champions Glen joined Slaughtneil and Lavey in the Derry Football semi-finals with wins over Dungiven and Magherafelt in an Owenbeg double-header.

The Sean O'Leary's side struck the first eight points of the game, and while Dungiven hit four unanswered scores either side of half-time, Mark Doherty's goal restored Newbridge's eight-point lead as they secured a convincing 1-14 to 0-4 success.

Holders Glen saw off Magherafelt - who beat the Watty Graham's outfit in the 2019 final - 1-14 to 0-11 to keep alive their hopes of successfully defending the John McLaughlin Cup.

Level at the break, two Shane Heavron scores put Magherafelt in the ascendancy only for Stephen O'Hara's goal to edge Glen back in front.

Killygarry will feature in the Cavan Football Final for the first time since 1971 after they knocked holders Ramor United out of the semi-final with a 2-7 to 1-9 win at Breffni Park.

Conor Smith's goal after 44 seconds put Killygarry in the ascendancy early on with Ado Cole raising a green flag to put Ramor a point ahead after 15 minutes.

Ramor led by one at the break but Mattie McKenna's goal swung momentum back in Killygarry's favour with Darragh Lovett's late point securing a narrow win.

Killygarry will face Gowna in the final after last year's beaten finalists saw off Crosserlough 2-12 to 2-11 in Saturday's semi-final.

Holders Scotstown will meet Ballybay in the Monaghan Football Final after the sides won their semi-finals on Sunday.

Three-in-a-row chasing Scotstown beat Inniskeen - managed by Armagh legend Oisin McConville - 3-8 to 0-12 at Clones with Darren Hughes, Damian McArdle and Conor McCarthy all finding the back of the net.

Ballybay had earlier beaten Clontibret 1-18 to 0-12 with Dessie Ward's late goal pulling the eight-time champions clear in the closing stages in the first part of the Clones double-header.

Ballybay, who lost the 2018 and 2020 finals to Scotstown, are looking to win their first county title since 2012.

Belleek strolled into the Fermanagh Football semi-finals with a 1-15 to 0-8 victory over Roslea and will face Kinawley for a place in the decider.

On Saturday, holders St Eunan's held off a comeback from Kilcar to win 1-13 to 1-11 and join Naomh Conaill in the Donegal Football Final on 9 October.