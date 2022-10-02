Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ruairi Og Cushendall survived a stirring late comeback from Loughgiel Shamrocks to advance to the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship decider with a 3-14 to 2-16 win in a thrilling semi-final at Ballycastle.

Goals from Sean McAfee, Alex Delargy and Christy McNaughton had put Cushendall eight up late on.

But having lost Liam Gillan to a red card, Cushendall let the Shamrocks back into the game with goals from Rian McMullan and Maol Connolly bringing Loughgiel back to within a point.

However, Loughgiel were unable to land a last-gasp leveller as Cushendall returned to the final for the first time since 2019.

Antrim stalwart Neil McManus hit 10 points in a player of the match display for the Ruairi Ogs.

Brian Delargy and Karl McKeegan's side will play either Dunloy or St John's, who face each other in Sunday's second semi-final at Dunsilly (17:00 BST), in the county showpiece.

In a tight first half, the Ruairi Ogs edged in front when Francis McCurry found McAfee in space, the centre forward driving his shot low beyond the advancing Loughgiel keeper Chris O'Connell.

McAfee's 26th-minute goal gave Cushendall a 1-6 to 0-7 lead at the the break and they stretched their advantage out to three before Delargy raised a green flag after being teed up by Paddy McGill.

But Loughgiel were given hope when Cushendall defender Gillan picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Eddie McCloskey.

And while McNaughton's goal appeared to put the game beyond the Shamrocks, the 20-time champions came roaring back with McMullan and Connolly setting up a tense finish.

Cushendall just about survived, and while the Shamrocks will rue missed chances, the Ruairi Ogs remain on course to win their first title since 2018.