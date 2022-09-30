Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brian Mullins managed Derry to Ulster SFC success in 1998

Legendary Dublin GAA player and 1998 Derry Ulster Championship winning manager Brian Mullins has died aged 68.

Mullins shone in midfield as the Dubs won the senior All-Ireland title as outsiders by beating Galway in 1974.

The St Vincent's club member tasted further Sam Maguire success in 1976 and 1977, scoring a goal againsy Kerry in the 1976 All-Ireland final.

A fourth All-Ireland medal came his way in 1983 as he was one of three Dublin players sent-off against Galway.

He was twice named an All Star, was part of nine Leinster SFC-winning squads and retired from inter-county football in 1985.

As a coach, Mullins spent the 1986 season as caretaker manager of the Dubs, a year where they relinquished their Leinster crown to an emerging Meath side.

The Clontarf native subsequently guided Derry to a National Football League title in 1996, followed by Ulster SFC glory in 1998, the Oak Leafers' last title before this year's success.

More recently, Mullins managed St Vincent's to a Dublin club title in 2017.