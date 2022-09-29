Neil McGee made 195 appearances for Donegal in a successful inter-county career

All-Ireland winning Donegal defender Neil McGee has retired from inter-county football at the age of 37.

The Gaoth Dobhair clubman, who helped Donegal to the Sam Maguire Cup success in 2012, also won five Ulster titles and three All-Star awards.

"The body just doesn't have anything left to give," McGee told the Donegal News on Thursday.

"Whatever is left in the tank now I intend to give it all to Gaoth Dobhair. I missed so much there over the years."

McGee made his Donegal debut in 2005 and was among their most influential players in the county's resurgence under Jim McGuinness in the 2010s.

He added: "I thought long and hard about last year, going back I mean. And with Declan (Bonner) staying on, I decided to give it one more shot.

"But with the back playing up like it did after that injury the season before, I just didn't feature like I would have wanted. So it was a much easier decision this time around."

"Representing my county has been such a massive part of my life but I can look back and say it was all worth it - I have no regrets.

"Yeah, there are games and big days that got away from us. And they stick in the throat. But if I could rewind the clock and do it all over again I would."