Ronan O'Neill hit six points for Omagh in their win over Ardboe at Pomeroy

Omagh and Errigal Ciaran were the latest teams to progress in the Tyrone Football Championship on Saturday.

Ronan O'Neill hit 0-6 for the St Enda's outfit and Conor Meyler contributed 0-2 as they beat Ardboe 0-14 to 0-9.

Errigal Ciaran looked in trouble against Moy as they trailed 1-7 to 0-3 at half time.

But Ruairi Canavan's half-time arrival helped turn the game as he hit 0-4 with Joe Qguz notching Errigal Ciaran's goal in their 1-15 to 1-10 win at Galbally.

Moy free-taker Michael Conroy hit 1-3 in the first half as they led by eight points before Darragh Canavan scored Errigal's third point in injury time.

But substitute Ruairi scored within a minute of the restart and the Ballygawley side were on terms by the 45th minute after notching eight of the nine scores following the resumption.

Two points from substitute Mark Kavanagh then put Errigal Ciaran 0-13 to 1-8 ahead before Oguz's match-clinching goal as he palmed a Darragh Canavan pass to the net.

Darragh Canavan matched his brother's four-point haul for the winners.

In Friday's games in the Tyrone series, holders Dromore defeated Killyclogher 3-9 to 1-10 with Donaghmore edging out Greencastle 0-16 to 0-12 while 2020 champions Dungannon beat Trillick 3-8 to 0-11 in Thursday's opening first-round tie.

In Saturday's opening Armagh Football Championship quarter-final, Granemore defeated Clann Eireann's first-round conquerors Mullaghbawn 1-9 to 0-8 with Karl McQuaid scoring the crucial goal in the 50th minute.