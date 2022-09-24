Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford was man of the match in Kerry's All-Ireland Final victory at Croke Park on 24 July

Next year's All-Ireland Football Final will be played on 30 July - a week later than this year - with the Football League Finals retained.

There had been speculation that the packed nature of the inter-county calendar for next year could see the jettisoning of the league finals.

Next year's Joe McDonagh Cup Final will be played as a double header with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final.

The McDonagh game was a double header with this year's Leinster SHC final.

Saturday's GAA Central Council meeting also decided that the return to collective training for senior inter-county teams will happen on 24 November while the U20 development leagues will continue.

The GAA also announced on Saturday that former President of Ireland Mary McAleese will be the independent chairperson of the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Over the past year, the three associations have separately discussed integration towards a one-association model.

Mark Dorman has been confirmed as project manager for the integration process.

A timeline on discussions between chairperson McAleese and the three associations will be agreed in the coming weeks to advance the project.