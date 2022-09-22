Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Seamus McEnaney and Vinny Corey share a laugh on the sideline earlier this year

Former Farney defender Vinny Corey has succeeded Seam McEnaney as Monaghan senior football boss.

Corey, who was a coach and selector under McEnaney, was ratified in the post on a three-year term by the county board on Thursday night.

McEnaney stepped down in June after an All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Mayo.

Corey's backroom team includes his brother Martin along with Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Brannigan..

"Monaghan GAA are delighted to announce Vinnie Corey as our new Senior Football Manager - the backroom team will be finalised in the coming weeks."

Former Dublin players Jason Sherlock and Ger Brennan had been linked to the Monaghan job along with Niall Moyna, Mark Counihan and Micheal McDermott.

Corey won the Ulster Championship with Monaghan in 2013 and 2015 before bringing his 17-year inter-county career to an end in 2019.

The Clontibret clubman joined McEnaney's backroom team last year as Monaghan reached the Ulster final and went on to secure their Division One status for 2023 with a stunning win over Dublin at Clones in March.

Monaghan's Ulster Championship campaign was ended with a semi-final loss to Derry before their All-Ireland first-round qualifier defeat by Mayo.