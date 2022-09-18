Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down hurler Oisin McManus hit 1-7 for St John's as they edged out Ballycastle in the opening Antrim Hurling quarter-final

St John's and Loughgiel progressed to the Antrim Hurling semi-finals after wins over Ballycastle and Rossa.

The Johnnies had to work hard to beat Ballycastle 1-18 to 1-17 with Down man Oisin McManus hitting 1-7 including the match-clinching 65.

St John's will face holders Dunloy in the semi-finals.

Loughgiel's passage to their semi-final meeting with Cushendall was much more straightforward as they overcame Rossa 3-27 to 0-20.

In Sunday's opening game at Dunsilly, Ballycastle dominated early on and led by three on a couple of occasions in the first half before McManus' goal helped St John's draw level at 1-8 to 0-11 by half time.

Shea Shannon's three points contributed to St John's moving four ahead but Tiernan Smyth's Ballycastle goal cut the margin to the minimum.

The game remained tight thereafter but McManus's final score proved enough for the Johnnies as Ballycastle missed a number of late chances to equalise.

In the Derry Football Championship, much-fancied Slaughtneil hammered Claudy 3-19 to 0-3 with Jerome McGuigan netting two of the Robert Emmets goals and Cormac O'Doherty notching the other.

Lavey also progressed to the last eight as they accounted for last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Champions Steelstown 0-13 to 0-8 while Ballinderry edged out Eoghan Rua Coleraine 0-13 to 1-9 at Owenbeg.

Daniel McKinless hit Ballinderry's winning score while both sides were reduced to 14 men late on as Gareth McKinless and Barry McGoldrick were red carded.

Sunday evening's remaining last-16 contest saw Newbridge overcoming 0-13 to 0-9 at Owenbeg.

Newbridge will meet Dungiven in the quarter-finals while the other last-eight ties are Lavey v Ballinderry, Magherafelt v Glen and Slaughtneil v Swatragh.

In Sunday's Donegal Football quarter-final, second-half goals from Eunan Doherty and Leo McLoone helped Naomh Conaill beat Michael Murphy's Glenswilly 2-10 to 0-10.

Glenswilly led 0-6 to 0-4 at half time but Doherty's goal 65 seconds after the restart put Naomh Conaill ahead and McLoone's 54th-minute goal sealed his side's victory.

Donegal captain Murphy finished with seven points for Glenswilly.

In the Cavan Football Championship, Killygarry defeated Kingscourt 2-16 to 2-15 while Mullahoran are facing Ramor United in Sunday evening's concluding quarter-final.