Niall O'Donnell scored eight points to help Donegal champions St Eunan's reach the semi-finals

St Eunan's and Glen kept alive their hopes of extending their reigns as Donegal and Derry Football champions respectively with wins on Saturday.

Letterkenny club St Eunan's comfortably beat St Michael's 2-15 to 0-5 to advance to the Donegal semi-finals.

Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair also reached the last four.

Glen, who last year ended a long wait for a first senior Derry title, progressed to the last eight with a 3-11 to 1-7 win over Ballinascreen.

At Swatragh, Alex Doherty's goal helped Glen build a commanding 1-5 to 0-3 lead at the break.

And while Benny Heron - who starred in Derry's Ulster triumph earlier this year - bagged a second-half goal to bring Ballinascreen back to within three points, Alex Doherty's second goal and Ethan Doherty's three-pointer secured a comfortable win for the holders.

Earlier at the same venue, 2019 champions Magherafelt booked their quarter-final spot with a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Kilrea.

Dungiven also advanced to the last eight in the Oak Leaf county courtesy of a 4-12 to 1-8 win over Banagher at Owenbeg, with Bellaghy taking on Swatragh at 19:15 BST on Saturday.

Sunday's four games in Derry see last year's beaten finalists Slaughtneil taking on Claudy (13:30) and Lavey facing reigning All-Ireland Intermediate champions Steelstown (15:00) in a Dungiven double-header.

Ballinderry face Eoghan Rua (17:00) and The Loup meet Newbridge (18:30) at Owenbeg.

In Donegal, St Eunan's - who shocked Naomh Conaill in last year's decider to win their first county title since 2014 - safely progressed with a dominant win over St Michael's in Glenties.

Ciaran Moore and Conor O'Donnell netted quickfire second-half goals for Rory Kavanagh's holders while Niall O'Donnell hit eight points.

They will be joined in the semi-finals by league champions Kilcar, who beat derby rivals Killybegs 1-14 to 1-7 at Tir Chonaill Park thanks to Paddy McBrearty's 0-9 haul and fellow county stalwart Ryan McHugh's well-worked first-half goal.

Gaoth Dobhair, searching for their first title since 2018, edged Aodh Ruadh 0-8 to 0-7 in Fintra with the Ballyshannon side failing to take a late chance to send the game to extra-time.

Naomh Conaill face Glenswilly (14:30) in the fourth Donegal quarter-final on Sunday.