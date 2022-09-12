Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mayo native James Burke will coach the Cavan senior footballers

Former Mayo coach James Burke has joined Cavan's backroom team with Mickey Graham confirmed as manager for the next two years.

Burke served as a selector under former Mayo boss James Horan for four years.

He will work as coach alongside Ryan McMenamin, Sean Johnston and John Denning although Martin Corey has left the backroom team.

Graham guided Cavan to the Division Four title this year while they lost to Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup final.

Cavan announced in August that Graham would stay in the role with the official confirmation coming at a county board meeting on Monday night.

Graham was appointed manager ahead of the 2019 season and led the Breffnimen to a shock provincial title in 2020.

Meanwhile, Donegal and Monaghan are still to fill their vacant manager posts for the 2023 season.

Martin McHugh continues to be linked with the Donegal post while Malachy O'Rourke has ruled out a return as Farney boss.