TJ Reid is among 12 Kilkenny players nominated for All Stars

Three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate the GAA Hurling All-Star nominations, with 12 players up for awards on 28 October.

Runners-up Kilkenny have eight players nominated on the 45-strong list, including hurler of the year nominee TJ Reid.

Reid is up against Limerick defenders Diarmuid Byrnes and Barry Nash for the highest individual honour in the game.

There are eight nominees each from beaten semi-finalists Galway and Clare.

Cork have three players recognised, Wexford two and one each for Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin and Westmeath.

John Kiely's Limerick squad won a record 12 hurling All Stars last year.

Westmeath centre-forward Killian Doyle is the first hurling nominee from the Lake County since 1986, when David Kilcoyne won their first and only All-Star to date.

Kilkenny breakout stars Eoin Cody and Mikey Butler, and Cork's Ciaran Joyce are nominated for young hurler of the year.

2022 Hurling All-Star Nominees

Goalkeepers: Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Eanna Murphy (Galway).

Defenders: Sean Finn (Limerick), Barry Nash (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Richie Reid (Kilkenny), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), Paul Flanagan (Clare), John Conlon (Clare), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), David McInerney (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork), Damien Reck (Wexford), Daithi Burke (Galway), Padraic Mannion (Galway), Fintan Burke (Galway).

Midfielders: Tom Monaghan (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), David Fitzgerald (Clare), Ryan Taylor (Clare), William O'Donoghue (Limerick), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny).

Forwards: Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Seamus Flanagan (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Tony Kelly (Clare), Shane O'Donnell (Clare), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Robbie O'Flynn (Cork), Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway), Cathal Mannion (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Lee Chin (Wexford), Donal Burke (Dublin), Killian Doyle (Westmeath).

Hurler of the Year: Barry Nash (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny).

Young Hurler of the Year: Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Ciaran Joyce (Cork).