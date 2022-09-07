Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers and Ethan Doherty are among the seven Derry players nominated for Football All-Stars while the latter is also in contention for the young player award

Ulster Champions Derry have secured seven All-Star Football nominations with five Armagh players in contention along with Monaghan's Jack McCarron.

Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass, Gareth McKinles, Shane McGuigan and Ethan Doherty are the Derry nominees.

Doherty is also nominated for the young player award.

Ethan Rafferty, Jarlath Og Burns, Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan are the Armagh contenders.

Inevitably, All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the 45 nominations as they secure 12 with beaten finalists Galway perhaps feeling a tad hard done by after earning just eight.

Midfielder David Moran and forwards Paul Geaney and Diarmuid O'Connor are the players from Kerry's All-Ireland Final starting line-up to miss out.

Armagh's sweeper keeper Rafferty will be up against Kerry's Shane Ryan and Dublin's Evan Comerford for the goalkeeping All-Star.

Derry trio McKaigue, McCluskey and Rogers are nominated for defensive All-Stars along with Armagh's Burns.

Glass and McKinless are among six midfield nominees who also include Galway's Cillian McDaid, who is among the three nominees for the overall player of the year award.

The other players of the year contenders are inevitably Kerry's David Clifford and Shane Walsh, who both produced stunning scoring exhibitions in the All-Ireland Final won by the Kingdom.

Derry attackers McGuigan and Doherty are among the forward nominees with Armagh trio O'Neill, Campbell and Grugan.

Predicting All-Stars from team that haven't reached an All-Ireland is never easy but O'Neill's superb form from Armagh - bar his disappointing performance in Ballybofey - should mean that he is serious contention for one of the awards.

McCarron's sensational display for Monaghan kept them in Division One as they shocked Dublin in the relegation battle at Clones but with the Farney men unable to have a prolonged championship run, he will be an outsider to earn an award.

Beaten Ulster Finalists Donegal's ultimately hugely disappointing summer means that they have failed to land a single nomination as Cork earn two and Mayo, Clare, Kildare and Limerick players are also nominated.

2022 PwC All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers: E Rafferty (Armagh), S Ryan (Kerry), E Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders: J Foley (Kerry), T Morley (Kerry), B O Beaglaoich (Kerry), G O'Sullivan (Kerry), T O'Sullivan (Kerry), G White (Kerry), L Silke (Galway), S Kelly (Galway), J Daly (Galway), C McKaigue (Derry), C McCluskey (Derry), B Rogers (Derry), J McCarthy (Dublin), L Gannon (Dublin), J Og Burns (Armagh), S Powter (Cork), C Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders: P Conroy (Galway), C McDaid (Galway), C Glass (Derry), G McKinless (Derry), B Fenton (Dublin), J Barry (Kerry)

Forwards: D Clifford (Kerry), S O'Shea (Kerry), P Clifford (Kerry), S O'Brien (Kerry), S Walsh (Galway), D Comer (Galway), R Finnerty (Galway), R O'Neill (Armagh), S Campbell (Armagh), R Grugan (Armagh), C Kilkenny (Dublin), C O'Callaghan (Dublin), S McGuigan (Derry), E Doherty (Derry), B McCormack (Kildare), E Cleary (Clare), S Sherlock (Cork), J McCarron (Monaghan)

GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees: D Clifford (Kerry), C McDaid (Galway), S Walsh (Galway

Young Player Nominees: L Gannon (Dublin), E Doherty (Derry), J Glynn (Galway)