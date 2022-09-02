Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

An ambulance was called and the match subsequently abandoned following the assault on the referee at Wednesday's minor club football championship game in Ballyforan

This weekend's Roscommon GAA games have been called off after referees withdrew their services following an assault on one of their colleagues during a match.

The referee required medical attention after being struck during a minor club football championship match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening.

An ambulance was called and the match was subsequently abandoned.

A Roscommon GAA statement said that the county's referees committee had opted to withdraw their services.

"The referee's committee feel that this action is necessary to strongly condemn any form of violence, aggression or abuse towards match officials in the GAA," added Roscommon GAA.

"Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk.

"All matches that were due to be played this weekend will be rescheduled to the 16th, 17th and 18th September 2022."

Roscommon GAA has already begun an investigation into the incident while the Gardai have said they are aware of purported social media footage and are conducting their own inquiries into the matter.

Irish Sport Minister Jack Chambers has been among those condemning the assault and has called for a swift investigation.

The St Aidan's club who hosted Wednesday's game has pledged to co-operate fully with Roscommon GAA's investigation.

Both verbal and physical abuse of referees have been brought into sharp focus in recent times by a number of nasty incidents, with the majority of them taking place in club games.