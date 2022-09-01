Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Malachy O'Rourke is a former Monaghan and Fermanagh manager

Former Monaghan and Fermanagh boss Malachy O'Rourke has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Donegal manager, BBC Sport NI understands.

The current Glen manager has been linked with the role that has been vacant since Declan Bonner stepped down in July.

O'Rourke led Monaghan to two Ulster Championship titles during a seven-year spell that ended in 2019.

He was appointed by Derry club Glen to replace Jude Donnelly in October 2020.

Fermanagh native O'Rourke resigned as Monaghan manager in 2019 following their All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Armagh.

Bonner was at the helm for Donegal for five years and steered his native county to consecutive provincial titles.

Their 2022 All-Ireland campaign was emphatically ended by Armagh in June, however, after they had fallen to Derry in the Ulster final.