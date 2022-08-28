Conor McKenna: All-Ireland winning Tyrone forward set for AFL return
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna is to return to Australia and resume his AFL career in a major blow to Tyrone.
It is understood McKenna, who joined Essendon as a teenager, has informed his Red Hand team-mates of his decision.
He returned to Ireland two years ago and immediately made his senior Tyrone debut, and last season achieved his dream of winning an All-Ireland medal.
McKenna was a star of the Tyrone Minor side that won the Ulster title in 2013.
After that, he opted to travel Down Under and pursue a career as a professional sportsman.
The Eglish clubman joined Melbourne-based side Essendon in 2015 and earned a new four-year contract in 2017.
But he had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to return and win an All-Ireland with the Red Hands.
He played a key role in Tyrone's 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and setting up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.
The news of McKenna's departure is a blow for the Red Hands after a disappointing season in which their Sam Maguire Cup defence was ended by Armagh in a first-round qualifier.
McKenna, 26, was sent off in the Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Fermanagh, and while that was overturned, he was also shown a red card in the quarter-final as Tyrone's provincial reign was ended by Derry.
His imminent departure is the latest in a series of forwards lost to Tyrone, following the decisions of Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan to quit this year.