Murray guided Meath to successive All-Ireland senior titles plus Division Three, Two and One League titles during his reign

Meath's All-Ireland Ladies Football title winning manager Eamonn Murray has stepped down.

Murray guided the Royals to a successive second title last month as they beat Kerry but indicated after the triumph that he could depart.

The manager had expressed frustration about the departures of Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally to Australian Rules.

A Meath statement said that Murray had "decided hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib".

"Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare and the family the very best for the future," said Meath's ladies gaelic football county board.

In addition to two All-Ireland senior titles, Meath also won All-Ireland and Leinster Intermediate championship, plus the Division Three, Two and One League titles.

Meath surprised Dublin in last year's All-Ireland Final and emphasised their dominance this year by beating Donegal in the Division One Final before going on to successfully defend their All-Ireland title.