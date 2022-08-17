Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin will play in Division Two in 2023 following their relegation from the top tier in March

Dessie Farrell will continue as manager of Dublin's senior footballers for a further two years.

Farrell was appointed Dublin boss on a three-year term in late 2019 following Jim Gavin's departure.

An All-Ireland winner with Dublin as a player in 1995, Farrell led the county to their sixth straight Sam Maguire in 2020.

There had been speculation around Farrell's future following Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry.

"Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin Senior Football manager for a further two years," Dublin GAA said in a short statement.

While Dublin won their 12th consecutive Leinster title in May, the county endured a disappointing campaign having suffered relegation to Division Two in the National League for the first time since 1995.

They eased past Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final before falling to eventual champions Kerry by a point in a semi-final thriller on 10 July.