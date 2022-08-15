Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kieran McGeeney is set for a ninth season in charge of the Orchard senior football team

Kieran McGeeney will remain in charge of the Armagh senior football team for 2023 after receiving the unanimous backing of the county board.

It will be the former Orchard captain's ninth season as manager after taking over from Paul Grimley in 2015.

McGeeney guided the team to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals in June year with Armagh losing out in dramatic fashion to Galway on penalties.

Armagh finished third in Football League Division One earlier this year.

McGeeney, who captained Armagh to their only All-Ireland triumph in 2002, was Kildare manager from 2007 to 2013.

Armagh came through the All-Ireland qualifiers after a quarter-final defeat by Donegal in the Ulster SFC.

The Orchard men would avenge that loss with victory over Donegal in the qualifiers.