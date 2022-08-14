Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ronan Murphy took Armagh to three provincial triumphs in a row

Armagh ladies are looking for a new senior football manager after Ronan Murphy stepped down from the post.

Murphy guided the Orchard team to three straight Ulster titles including a one-point victory over Donegal in May's decider.

Armagh progressed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals before losing out to Kerry in Tullamore last month.

Aimee Mackin finished with a superb 0-11 haul for Armagh but the Kingdom prevailed 4-12 to 2-14.