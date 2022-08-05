Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derek Lyng and Brian Cody celebrate Kilkenny's victory over Galway in the 2015 All-Ireland SHC final

Derek Lyng has been named as the new Cats boss two weeks after legendary manager Brian Cody ended his 24-year reign in charge.

Former player and U20 manager Lyng takes over on a three-year term with his backroom team yet to be confirmed.

Lyng was a selector under Cody for five years from 2014.

Cody led Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland titles and stepped down after last month's defeat by holders Limerick in the final.

Lyng made his Kilkenny debut in 2001 with the midfielder winning six All-Ireland medals under Cody.

He was appointed U20 boss in 2020 and guided the team to an All-Ireland triumph this year.

Martin Fogarty and James McGarry were also linked to post before Lyng was ratified as manager at a county board meeting on Thursday night.