Derek Lyng: Former U20 boss succeeds Cody as Kilkenny senior hurling manager
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Derek Lyng has been named as the new Cats boss two weeks after legendary manager Brian Cody ended his 24-year reign in charge.
Former player and U20 manager Lyng takes over on a three-year term with his backroom team yet to be confirmed.
Lyng was a selector under Cody for five years from 2014.
Cody led Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland titles and stepped down after last month's defeat by holders Limerick in the final.
Lyng made his Kilkenny debut in 2001 with the midfielder winning six All-Ireland medals under Cody.
He was appointed U20 boss in 2020 and guided the team to an All-Ireland triumph this year.
Martin Fogarty and James McGarry were also linked to post before Lyng was ratified as manager at a county board meeting on Thursday night.