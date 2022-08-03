Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Spence (left) was part of the Antrim camogie team that beat Dublin to win the 1947 All-Ireland title

Lily Spence, an All-Ireland winner with Antrim who later became the president of the Camogie Association, has died aged 98.

Spence was part of the Saffron side that won the 1947 All-Ireland Senior Camogie title, beating Dublin in the final at Corrigan Park.

She was Camogie Association president from 1956 until 1959 and also served as treasurer for over 20 years.

Spence also refereed four All-Ireland finals between 1953 and 1972.