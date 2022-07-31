Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Following a tight first half, Meath pulled clear after the restart to run out nine-point winners

Meath retained their All-Ireland Ladies Football title with an ultimately comprehensive 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry in Sunday's Croke Park showpiece.

Kerry got off to a flyer when Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh's eighth-minute goal put the Kingdom 1-2 to 0-0 up.

But Emma Troy's goal three minutes later steadied the holders, who led 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

With the Kerry challenge fading, Niamh O'Sullivan and Bridgetta Lynch goals helped seal an emphatic Meath triumph.

Earlier on Sunday, Antrim forced a replay against Fermanagh in the Junior final while Laois beat Wexford 1-13 to 1-11 to prevail in the Intermediate decider for the first time in 22 years.

The win prolongs Meath's extraordinary journey after ascending from the intermediate grade to become double All-Ireland champions in the space of 18 months, with title-winning campaigns in Division Two in 2021 and and this year's Division One during that spell too.

But while the Royal County can bask in the glory of successfully defending the Brendan Martin Cup, Kerry's wait for a first title since 1993 goes on having fallen short in their first final since 2012.

After Kerry's men ended an eight-year wait for an All-Ireland title last week, the ladies side set about making it a double as Ciara Murphy kicked the opening score before Ni Mhuircheartaigh's quick 1-1 put them five clear.

Niamh O'Sullivan was one of several standout Meath performers, hitting 1-2

But after Stacey Grimes got Meath on the board, Troy found the back of the Kerry net after a superb assist from Kelsey Nesbitt.

Five successive scores from Meath - including three from Australia-bound star Vikki Wall - put the Royals 1-6 to 1-2 ahead although fine scores from Paris McCarthy and Lorraine Scanlon helped Kerry stay in touch at the break.

In a tense second half, Kerry pulled within one after Siofra O'Shea and Ni Mhuircheartaigh scores but an Emma Duggan free stretched Meath's lead out to two before two goals in three minutes put the game beyond the Munster county's reach.

First, a swift Meath counter-attack culminated in Stacey Grimes passing to the impressive O'Sullivan, who palmed the ball into the empty net to give the defending champions a five-point cushion after 45 minutes.

On 48, Meath surged into an unassailable eight-point lead when they broke at pace once more, Wall driving forward before passing to Grimes.

While her shot was deflected, Lynch picked up possession and struck the crossbar with her initial effort before turning home the rebound as Meath saw out the defence of their crown with aplomb.