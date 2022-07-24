Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Stephen O'Brien produced a typically busy game for Kerry

Kerry won their 38th All-Ireland Football title - and their first triumph since 2014 - by beating Galway 0-20 to 0-16 in a pulsating contest.

Shane Walsh hit 10 points for Galway in an extraordinary display but still ended up on the losing side as David Clifford notched 0-8 for the Kingdom.

Galway led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break after taking the game to Kerry.

But Kerry's half-time changes as Killian Spillane and Adrian Spillane came on turned the game their way.

The Spillanes replaced experienced duo Paul Geaney and David Moran but Jack O'Connor's decision was totally vindicated as Killian kicked two vital points in his energetic contribution and Adrian made a big impact around midfield.

More to follow.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O'Connor, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy; P Murphy, K Spillane, A Spillane, M Burns, J O'Connor, T Brosnan, G Crowley, J Savage, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, C Sweeney, N Daly, P Kelly, O Gallagher, F Ó Laoi, E Finnerty, D Conneely, D Canny.