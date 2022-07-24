Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

David Clifford's four first-half scores helped keep Kerry in the contest after they had misfired in the opening 35 minutes

Kerry won their 38th All-Ireland Football title - and their first triumph since 2014 - by beating Galway 0-20 to 0-16 in a pulsating contest.

Shane Walsh hit 10 points for Galway in an extraordinary display but still ended up on the losing side as David Clifford notched 0-8 for the Kingdom.

Galway led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break after taking the game to Kerry.

But Kerry's half-time changes as Killian Spillane and Adrian Spillane came on turned the game their way.

The Spillanes replaced experienced duo Paul Geaney and David Moran but Jack O'Connor's decision was totally vindicated as Killian kicked two vital points in his energetic contribution and Adrian made a big impact around midfield.

Walsh's remarkable first-half efforts as he notched Galway's opening six points seemed a direct challenge to gaelic football's pre-eminent modern day star Clifford, who kept his side in the contest with four scores of his own before the interval.

But most things had gone right for Galway in the first half - they only hit one wide in the opening 35 minutes - and there was that suspicion the Kingdom would come good in the second half.

Galway fought manfully to rip up that script as they fought back from going behind for the first time on 41 minutes to lead by 0-14 to 0-12 within six minutes amid breathless action at Croke Park.

But Kerry, with both Spillanes making major impacts, hit the next four scores to lead by two after 56 minutes

Incredibly, Padraic Joyce's side still refused to accept the seemingly inevitable as another Walsh free and Cillian McDaid point - his fourth - saw them on terms again by the 65th minute before Kerry finally pulled away with the four closing points.

Galway were furious with Tyrone referee Sean Hurson's awarding of the free for Kerry's 17th point with John Daly looking decided unfortunate to be blown up for over-carrying as he was robustly challenged by Killian Spillane.

Clifford slotted the resultant difficult free from a tight angle and as Galway finally ran out of legs after their herculean efforts, Killian Spillane, outstanding wing-back Gavin White and the relatively subdued semi-final hero Seanie O'Shea, added the closing three points.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O'Connor, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy; P Murphy, K Spillane, A Spillane, M Burns, J O'Connor, T Brosnan, G Crowley, J Savage, J O'Shea, S Okunbor.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, C Sweeney, N Daly, P Kelly, O Gallagher, F Ó Laoi, E Finnerty, D Conneely, D Canny.