Cavan led by three at half time in Tullamore but Armagh fought back to secure a third straight finals spot in the Premier Junior competition

Armagh camogs will contest a third straight All-Ireland Premier Junior Final in two weeks after beating Cavan 1-13 to 2-3 at Tullamore.

A Shanise Fitzsimons double helped Cavan to a 2-3 to 0-5 lead but Armagh replied with an unanswered 1-8 as Jennifer Curry hit the Orchard goal.

Armagh will meet Antrim in the final with the Saffrons beating Clare 1-16 to 0-18 after double extra-time.

Megan McGarry's free in the second period of added time proved decisive.

Antrim were the stronger side in the opening 20 minutes and held a four-point lead thanks to Dearvla Cosgrove's early goal

But a string of scores from Clare in the closing minutes before half-time levelled the tie at 1-4 to 0-7 and the teams were effectively inseparable after that.

A point in the 60th minute from Aoife Anderson looked like it might be the winner for Clare, even after team-mate Canny missed a difficult change with just 30 seconds of stoppage time remaining.

Antrim's Brid Magill attempts to break free during Saturday's semi-final against Clare at Tullamore

That was all Antrim needed as they won the puckout, sent the sliotar forward and it fell to Nuala Devlin to set up Clair Kearney for the equaliser.

Antrim carried that momentum into extra time and moved two clear again, but Clare hung in there, and with tiredness becoming the key factor in the game as it moved into the second period of overtime, they earned a 45 that Sarah Loughnane pointed to prolong the incredible drama for two more spells of five minutes each.

McGarry overcame her aching limbs to send a long range free over the bar in the first of the two moieties, and that ended up carrying the day.

Orchard hotshots

Curry finished with 1-3 for Armagh with Michelle McArdle and free-taker Ciara Donnelly both notching 0-3.

The Orchard County, whose two defeats to Wexford in last year's campaign are now their only defeats since 2019 at championship level, looked like they might put Cavan to the sword in the early exchanges of this contest, but they were undone by a combination of resolute Cavan defending and a significant bout of inaccuracy on their own part.

They started brightly with excellent points from Sinéad Quinn and McArdle, but five wides in the opening quarter meant that even though they dominated the battle for possession, there was only a point between the sides when Fitzsimons got Cavan off the mark in the 17th minute.

A Donnelly free restored the two-point advantage but Fitzsimons sprinted through from the left wing to fire in the game's first goal in first-half injury and two further quickfire points put Cavan 1-3 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

When a turnover and quick transition led to Fitzsimons picking up possession and slamming in a second goal, it looked like a smash and grab raid might be on the cards for the underdogs.

But a powerful run and accurate finish from Sinéad Quinn resulted from Armagh's next attack, and that was to be the first score in a run of 1-8 without reply from Jim McKernan's side.

Curry had now been switched into the edge of the square after playing the first 40 minutes at wing forward, and she used all her experience to sidestep a defender and place a low shot underneath Jenny O'Rourke for an equalising goal in the 50th minute.

Curry added three more, Michelle McArdle and Leanne Donnelly were dominant at midfield and they each drew a white flag in the closing stages, while substitute Ciara Hill also got in on the act with a strike from 40 metres in stoppage time to help close out their passage to Croke Park.