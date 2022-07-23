Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilkenny won 11 All-Ireland titles during Cody's time in charge - including a four-in-a-row between 2006 and 2009

Legendary Kilkenny hurling manager Brian Cody has stepped down from the role after 24 years in charge of the Cats.

A Kilkenny statement said Cody had informed the county's GAA board of his decision to end his reign.

Cody led Kilkenny to last weekend's All-Ireland Final where they were narrowly beaten by holders Limerick.

That was Cody's 17th All-Ireland Final in charge of the Cats with him having led the county to 11 titles.

Cody's team secured a record-equalling four successive Liam McCarthy Cups between 2006 and 2009 while the Cats also won 18 Leinster titles and 10 National Leagues during his reign.

"In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling," said a Kilkenny county board statement.

"On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny county board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling.

"The board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between team management, players, county board, clubs and supporters clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games."

Cody will undoubtedly go down in GAA history as the greatest inter-county manager in both hurling and football.

His driven personality produced a series of outstanding Kilkenny teams and the news of his departure - which appears to have come out of the blue - does have an end-of-an-era feel to it.

Never a man to reveal too much in media interviews, there was no particular expectation that he would step away after Kilkenny's terrific effort in testing a great Limerick side in last weekend's defeat as John Kiely's men completed a three-in-a-row by edging a 1-31 to 2-26 victory.

But as ever, Cody has done things his way in taking this decision to walk off the stage.