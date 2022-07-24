Sean Kelly is hoping to skipper Galway to a first All-Ireland Football title in 21 years

All-Ireland Senior Football Final: Kerry v Galway Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 24 July Throw-in: 15:30 BST

Sean Kelly comes from a family steeped in Galway football.

His late father Padraig 'Dandy' Kelly was a substitute in the Galway team beaten by Dublin's infamous 'magnificent dozen' in the 1983 All-Ireland Final and went to play for the Tribesmen for several seasons in the 1980s.

A hugely popular teacher in his community, Padraig went on to serve his beloved Moycullen club as secretary before suddenly dying in his sleep at the age of only 40 in 2001.

He would have been so proud this week in the run-up to Sunday's All-Ireland Football Final against Kerry seeing 25-year-old Sean doing the media duties in the calm and unruffled manner than also exemplifies his performances out on the field.

And Sean - who was appointed skipper earlier year - will not be the only member of the Kelly clann involved this weekend with his brothers Paul and Eoghan also part of Padraic Joyce's squad attempting to land the county's first Sam Maguire triumph since the manager's heroics on the field against Meath 20 years ago.

Kelly's importance to this Galway side can't be denied.

A year ago, Galway were in control in the Connacht Final against Mayo when Kelly was forced off against Mayo because of injury. Cue an implosion as Aidan O'Shea suddenly began to run riot with the game turned on its head.

Referee David Coldrick sends off Kelly following the brawl in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Armagh but the red card was later correctly overturned

That's why it was so important Galway got the patent injustice of Kelly's red card following the brawl in the quarter-final against Armagh overturned, amid his peace keeping efforts rather than being an instigator or participant in the unseemly antics.

A personality who leads by his example out of the pitch rather than by barking orders, Kelly is typically understated when asked about how his father would be feeling this week if he was still around.

"Everyone says I kind of run like him as well," smiles Sean, as he refers to somewhat unorthodox, arms spread running style.

"It's an honour to be here now. It's something from a young age I've been involved in - gaelic football and GAA in our club.

"It started with him getting me down to training. It's obviously an honour to be here now and I'm looking forward to it.

"It's a bit of a family affair you could say. Paul the youngest has been in the 26 for the last while and Eoghan has just been brought into the panel recently after a good time in the Sigerson and with the club.

"Obviously it's a privilege and honour for our family and it's a good buzz."

Kelly a candidate to pick up Clifford

Kelly's brilliant form for Galway this summer means that he looks an obvious candidate to pick up Kerry's wonderkid David Clifford although we'll only find that out at 15:30 BST on Sunday.

"He's a great player obviously. It's going to be a tough battle whoever picks him up but looking forward to it," adds the Galway skipper.

"You can't fear going into games like this or else it's not a good sign. We'll look forward to it and have confidence in your system and in yourself.

"He's a phenomenal player. Has it all. Left foot, right foot....explosiveness but sure we have [brilliant forwards] in our camp between marking Damien Comer in training and Shane Walsh and other lads.

"There are numerous lads in our forwards who just put up massive challenges to us as a backline and it's great practice for us going into big games like this."

Kelly says manager Padraic Joyce has 'instilled great belief' in the Galway players

After coming through huge struggles against Mayo and Armagh this summer, before comfortably overcoming Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final, Galway look battle-hardened going into Sunday's decider despite Kerry's favouritism following their epic win over Dublin.

Kelly says the input of manager Joyce has been vital in developing that steeliness.

"He has instilled a great belief in us. From the moment he came in he was saying that we should be competing for All-Irelands……winning All-Irelands.

"Obviously the first two years were tough during the pandemic. We weren't fully together [as a group].

"It was a tough time for everyone but this year we've kicked on. We've been training as a group from January. We've put in a good shift and it's great now to be competing in an All-Ireland Final."