Aishling O'Connell scored Kerry's first goal in their dominant semi-final victory

Kerry secured a place in the All-Ireland Ladies Football decider by beating Mayo 4-10 to 0-13 in Saturday's first semi-final at Croke Park.

Goals from Aishling O'Connell and Siofra O'Shea helped the Kingdom lead 2-2 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

Mayo cut the margin to 2-3 to 0-6 before O'Shea netted her second goal as Kerry were 3-6 to 0-8 up at half time.

Kerry's lead was cut to four but three Louise Ni Muircheartaigh points and a Paris McCarthy goal made the game safe.

Corner-forward Ni Muircheartaigh finished the game with 0-5 although there was some concern late on as the star attack picked up a leg injury, which the Kerry management played down after the final whistle.

Shauna Howley's point gave Mayo the lead after four minutes but O'Connell chipped in a superb goal for the Kingdom with Cait Lynch's run and perfect pass setting up O'Shea to palm to the net on 10 minutes.

Mayo hit four unanswered scores with Howley (two), Lisa Cafferky and Tara Needham on target but O'Shea's second goal, with Niamh Carmody the provider, re-established the Kingdom's control by the break.

The Connacht county hit the first three points of the second half but Kerry notched five of the next six scores - including McCarthy's goal after a defensive mix-up - to put the game beyond reach.

Dublin's conquerors Donegal meet defending champions Meath in Saturday's second semi-final which throws in at 16:00 BST at headquarters.