McGurk won All-Ireland senior football championships with club and county

Tributes have flooded in for Derry GAA great Colm McGurk, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57.

McGurk was part of the Oak Leaf side that lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 1993, and went on to manage the inter-county hurlers to Nicky Rackard and Ulster under-21 titles.

"Colm was small in stature but a giant of Derry GAA. His ambition for his club and county matched his energy and drive to improve and develop our community and its people," said county chairman John Keenan.

"An All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993 and an Ulster hurling winner in 2000, our former senior hurling manager, a competition sponsor and the chief architect on the Owenbeg complex opened in 2013, Colm had been working with Derry GAA in recent months on plans to further progress our facilities at Owenbeg for player development.

"Colm McGurk brought energy and passion to everything that he did. He was terrific company and will be very sadly missed."

In an immensely successful playing career, McGurk won 12 Derry senior hurling titles and four senior football championships with Lavey.

In 1991 McGurk and six of his brothers were part of the Lavey side to defeat Galway's Salthill-Knocknacarra in the All-Ireland club football final as they lifted the Andy Merrigan Cup for the first time.

The Erin's Own club described McGurk as "pound for pound... probably the bravest Lavey man of all time."

"Despite being an All-Ireland winner with club and county, Collie McGurk represents something greater than sport and Gaelic games.

"With his insatiable spirit, energy and lust for life, Collie McGurk was not made for defeat in any walk of life.

"A brave, generous, determined, talented, kind, altruistic, inspirational and loving man with a formidable life force has left us. His unbreakable spirit and legacy of service to his family, community and county will endure."