Kerry's last-gasp win secured them their first championship win over Dublin since 2009

Sean O'Shea's last-kick free from 55 metres earned Kerry a dramatic 1-14 to 1-13 All-Ireland Football semi-final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

O'Shea hit Kerry's goal after only four minutes as the Kingdom led 1-8 to 0-6 at half time in the Dublin sun.

Kerry's advantage was six by the 43rd minute as David Clifford brought up his tally to 0-6 by that stage.

However Cormac Costello's superb goal helped Dublin draw level but as extra time loomed, O'Shea won it for Kerry.

It was a sensational winning score with Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan appearing set to take the last-ditch kick before goalscorer O'Shea grasped the responsibility to secure the Kingdom's final spot against Galway on 24 July.

It was Kerry's first championship win over the Dubs since 2009 to end a series of big-game defeats against their greatest rivals.

David Clifford (right) produced an remarkable first half and finished with a tally of 0-6 for the Kingdom

Clifford torments Fitzsimons

After the turgid fare of Saturday's opening All-Ireland semi-final when Galway saw off Ulster champions Derry 2-8 to 1-6, a much more open game was expected 24 hours on at headquarters and the two teams didn't disappoint as they went toe to toe in a frantic contest.

With David Clifford tormenting Michael Fitzsimons, the Kingdom bossed the first half although the Dubs showed their redoubtable battling qualities to remain in the game.

Dublin corner-back Lee Gannon stormed upfield to register the first score after two minutes only for O'Shea to level within seconds after a superb David Moran pass.

Moran was again the provider with his long ball into O'Shea two minutes later as the Kerry centre half-forward gathered near the end line before cutting inside to slide the ball underneath Evan Comerford.

While Dean Rock and Brian Howard delivered quick replies for Dublin, two Clifford points - either side of a Tom O'Sullivan score - had the Kingdom four up by the 10th minute.

Dessie Farrell's decision to leave Fitzsimons largely on his own in attempting to subdue the rampant Clifford looked highly questionable as gaelic football's biggest modern day star's two straight scores left four between the sides again by the 21st minute after Sean Bugler and John Small had fired Dublin points.

Penalty drama

The margin was still four in the 30th minute when Kerry were awarded a penalty, with referee Paddy Neilan adjudging that Gavin White had been upended by Comerford and Lorcan O'Dell after a Clifford shot had come back off an upright.

However, O'Shea fired his spot-kick straight down the middle which allowed Comerford to stop and then gather, with the Kerry penalty taker perhaps fortunate to avoid sanction for his attempt to lash the rebound to the net, as his foot and knee appeared to make contact with the Dubs keeper.

Comerford had appeared to indulge in gamesmanship after the awarding of the penalty as he fell to the turf clutching his face with nobody appearing near him at that moment.

With John Small in the sin bin at that stage, there was more than a suspicion that it was a clumsy attempt to run down the clock.

Despite the missed penalty, another sensational Clifford score, as he beat three challenges, left Kerry 1-8 to 0-6 up at the break.

Cormac Costello's superb goal got Dublin back into the game

A point from substitute Dara Moynihan stretched their lead to six by the 43rd minute but no one in the crowd was surprised to see the Dubs fight their way back as substitute Paddy Small's point was soon followed by Costello's magnificent low finish past Ryan after Moran had been turned over deep in Dublin territory.

Dublin playmaker Ciaran Kilkenny finally escaped the clutches of the outstanding Brian O Beaglaioch to cut Kerry's lead to the minimum by the 46th minute before two scores from the hitherto subdued Paudie Clifford let three in it with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

Inevitably, Dublin kept coming as the outstanding James McCarthy stroked over a majestic score from distance before two more Kilkenny efforts had the sides level on 69 minutes as David Clifford's influence on the contest had begun to wane.

With five minutes of injury time signalled, extra time seemed inevitable as another O'Shea free was cancelled out by Paddy Small's 'mark' point but then came the incredible late drama as the Kenmare man landed a place kick for the ages to herald Kingdom joy in the Croke Park cauldron.

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon (0-1); J Small (0-1), J Cooper, S Bugler (0-1); B Fenton (0-1), T Lahiff; J McCarthy (0-1), B Howard (0-1), C Kilkenny (0-3); C Costello (1-0), D Rock (0-3), L O'Dell.

Subs: D Byrne for Cooper 42, S McMahon for Murchan 57, N Scully for Howard 61, C Murphy for Fitzsimons 71, P Small (0-1) for O'Dell 39

Not used: D O'Hanlon, R Basquel, A Byrne, R McGarry, A McGowan, E O'Donnell.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan (0-1); B O Beaglaioch, T Morley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; J Barry, S O'Shea (1-4), S O'Brien; P Clifford (0-2), D Clifford (0-6), P Geaney.

Subs: K Spillane for Geaney 42, P Murphy for G O'Sullivan 62, J O'Connor for White 66, D Moynihan (0-1) for S O'Brien 42, A Spillane for Moran 51.

Not used: S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Burns, J Savage, G Crowley, J O'Shea