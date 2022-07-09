Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Damien Comer's two goals proved decisive in a low-scoring and often turgid contest

Damien Comer's two second-half goals snuffed out Derry's All-Ireland Football title hopes as the Tribesmen secured a 2-8 to 1-6 semi-final win.

Derry led 0-3 to 0-0 but Galway fought back to trail 0-4 to 0-3 at half time.

During half time, the overturning of a Hawkeye adjudication meant that Galway were on terms when action resumed.

With Derry rattled, Comer's first goal suddenly put them 1-7 to 0-4 up and his sensational second major sealed their win before Lachlan Murray's late reply.

Shane Walsh's 45 which was eventually declared a point was not the only difficulty Hawkeye had during the contest, with Derry also claiming that a first-half Conor Glass shot should have been adjudged a score.

Following the game, the GAA announced that the score detection technology system would not be in use in Sunday's semi-final between Kerry and Dublin amid a review to be conducted into Saturday's events.

Derry - who were cheered on by tens of thousands after an exodus from the Oak Leaf County - were the victim of a number of contentious decisions by referee Brendan Cawley but they can have few complaints about the eventual outcome which saw Galway earning a first All-Ireland Final appearance since 2001.

Galway mirrored Derry's defensive approach in the first half by pulling men behind the ball and it appeared to flummox Rory Gallagher's Oak Leaf side as the action became a turgid spectacle.

But after having bided their time in the first period, Galway suddenly opened up in the second half as they hit an unanswered 1-3 in an 11-minute period, which added to the point they got at half time when Walsh's 45 was correctly adjudged as a point.

Comer's goals ultimately put the game to bed, with his second on 63 a magnificent lobbed finish from 35 yards, as Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was completely stranded after Conor Glass had been dispossessed by John Daly some 45 metres from Galway's goals.

Derry's Conor McCluskey matched up with Galway's star forward Shane Walsh

Brendan Rogers looked set for another big game for Derry as his two early points helped them lead 0-3 to 0-0 after 12 minutes but he soon began to struggle in open play against man of the match Comer.

Indeed, it was a surprise that Rory Gallagher did not opt to shift Chrissy McKaigue on to Comer when it became clear that he was Galway's principal attacking threat.

To a degree, the encounter was similar to Galway's quarter-final against Armagh with the Tribesmen making another decidedly slow start before going on to take an even bigger stranglehold on the contest.

Tactically, Gallagher will probably feel that opening 20 minutes went to plan for his side as any incisions made into the two packed defences were predominantly by the Oak Leafers.

As is his wont, Rogers bombed forward to clip over a lovely third-minute score from a tight angle and delivered another nine minutes later after Niall Loughlin had notched Derry's second point.

At that stage, Conor McCluskey was conclusively winning his battle with Shane Walsh in addition to joining the Derry attack on occasions.

But crucially Derry were also squandering chances to add to their lead as Benny Heron and Paul Cassidy went for goal instead of tap-over points, with the latter's shot being brilliantly blocked by again impressive Galway captain Sean Kelly.

Galway finally open account in 22nd minute

And after a number of poor early wides by Galway, Comer finally opened their account in the 22nd minute and it meant they were only two adrift despite Derry's good start.

Shane McGuigan's 34th-minute free ended a 22-minute scoreless period for the Oak Leafers as it re-established a two-point advantage after Daly had notched Galway's second score.

Then came the point that was, then wasn't and then eventually was again in the shape of Walsh's 45, as Hawkeye got itself in a muddle.

With Comer having clipped over a beauty in the fourth minute of injury time, the upshot of the Hawkeye reappraisal at half time, meant the sides were level as the game restarted.

Psychologically losing the lead seemed to wound Derry as suddenly three more Walsh frees had Galway three up by the 42nd minute before Comer turned Rogers to lash in his crucial first goal four minutes later.

Galway's sixth point did seem a harsh call by referee Cawley with Gareth McKinless blown up for over-carrying when it appeared for all the world that he had been fouled.

Rory Gallagher's side faded after a promising beginning at Croke Park

There were a few other instances like that - which included McKinless being booked for diving in the 51st minute when again there did appear to be contact.

But it would be churlish to over-emphasise those moments.

Derry were lucky not to concede a second goal in the 54th minute as Johnny Heaney palmed over the bar when he seemed certain to net after Lynch had flapped at a Walsh long ball.

The Oak Leaf keeper was nowhere near his goals four minutes later as Comer, following a long ball by Liam Silke, lobbed with exquisite precision to the empty net after Glass' struggles had been summed up by his losing possession to Daly.

McGuigan's only point from play was followed by substitute Murray's low finish under Conor Gleeson in the final seconds of injury time but the goal mattered not as Galway progressed to a final meeting on 24 July with either the Dubs or Kerry.

Derry's system appeared predicated on forging a lead and holding on to it and in truth, they didn't look equipped to fight their way back into the contest once Galway took control following the resumption.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly (0-1), K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; Patrick Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney (0-1); R Finnerty, D Comer (2-2), S Walsh (0-4).

Subs: B Mannion for Comer 68, Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly 68, F O Laoi for Heaney 61, D Conneely for Finnerty 68

Not used: J Keaney, J Foley, J McGrath, N Daly, O Gallagher, E Finnerty, D Canny, O Gallagher

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers (0-2), C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, N Toner; Paul Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan (0-3), N Loughlin (0-1).

Subs: B McCarron for Heron 61, L Murray (1-0) for Toner 56, E Bradley for S Downey 45.

Not used: P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, A Tohill, D Cassidy, M Doherty, M Downey, O McWilliams

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)