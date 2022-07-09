Close menu

Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6: Tribesmen bide time to dash Oak Leafers' All-Ireland dreams

By John HaugheyBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry's Conor Doherty attempts to get away from Galway's Damien Comer
Damien Comer's two goals proved decisive in a low-scoring and often turgid contest

Damien Comer's two second-half goals snuffed out Derry's All-Ireland Football title hopes as the Tribesmen secured a 2-8 to 1-6 semi-final win.

Derry led 0-3 to 0-0 but Galway fought back to trail 0-4 to 0-3 at half time.

During half time, the overturning of a Hawkeye adjudication meant that Galway were on terms when action resumed.

With Derry rattled, Comer's first goal suddenly put them 1-7 to 0-4 up and his sensational second major sealed their win before Lachlan Murray's late reply.

More to follow.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; Patrick Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, J McGrath, N Daley, Paul Kelly, O Gallagher, F O Laoi, E Finnerty, De Conneely, D Canney.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, N Toner; Paul Cassidy, S Downey, Et Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: C Bradley, P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, B McCarron, A Tohill, L Murray, E Bradley, D Cassidy, M Doherty, M Downey, O McWilliams.

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport