Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Damien Comer's two goals proved decisive in a low-scoring and often turgid contest

Damien Comer's two second-half goals snuffed out Derry's All-Ireland Football title hopes as the Tribesmen secured a 2-8 to 1-6 semi-final win.

Derry led 0-3 to 0-0 but Galway fought back to trail 0-4 to 0-3 at half time.

During half time, the overturning of a Hawkeye adjudication meant that Galway were on terms when action resumed.

With Derry rattled, Comer's first goal suddenly put them 1-7 to 0-4 up and his sensational second major sealed their win before Lachlan Murray's late reply.

More to follow.

Galway: C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; Patrick Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: J Keane, J Foley, B Mannion, J McGrath, N Daley, Paul Kelly, O Gallagher, F O Laoi, E Finnerty, De Conneely, D Canney.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, N Toner; Paul Cassidy, S Downey, Et Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: C Bradley, P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, B McCarron, A Tohill, L Murray, E Bradley, D Cassidy, M Doherty, M Downey, O McWilliams.

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)