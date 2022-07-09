Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Karen Guthrie scored two goals for Donegal in their win

Three goals in a strong second-half performance saw Donegal go through to the All-Ireland semi-finals with an impressive six-point win over Dublin.

Karen Guthrie found the net twice after Yvonne Bonner scored the first goal of the match as Donegal won 3-7 to 1-7 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Carla Rowe grabbed a goal for the Dubs in the final minute but it was no more than a consolation.

Meanwhile, Monaghan have been relegated to All-Ireland intermediate level.

They will play in that grade in 2023 after losing Saturday's relegation play-off 3-12 to 0-6 against Waterford.

In Saturday's quarter-final, there were few chances in a tight first half that ended with Armagh leading 0-4 to 0-1, with Geraldine McLaughlin hitting three points.

Dublin's Hannah Tyrrell scored her second and third points of the game early in the second half before Bonner put Donegal in charge with her goal on 41 minutes.

She did well under pressure from goalkeeper Ciara Trant to drill a powerful left-foot shot into the net.

The second goal arrived six minutes later, with Bonner the provider this time as she slipped a pass wide to Guthrie, who lashed home a an excellent strike.

Donegal were well on top by that stage and their third goal came in the 52nd minute when Trant was unable to keep out a long-range, looping shot from Guthrie.

Dublin ended what was a low-key performance with a goal in the 60th minute when Rowe squeezed a shot home past McCafferty.