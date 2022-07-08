Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan forward Paddy Lynch wrestles for possession with Westmeath defender James Dolan

A late goal by sub Kieran Martin gave Westmeath victory over Cavan in the inaugural Tailteann Cup at Croke Park.

Martin's goal after 67 minutes, shortly after coming on, was the decisive score in a finely poised, entertaining final.

Westmeath led 1-8 to 0-9 at half time after Lorcan Dolan's goal but Cavan hit back through Padraig Faulkner's major.

Cavan were favourites but a red card for Thomas Galligan after 58 minutes, when they were ahead by two, was costly and Westmeath scored an unanswered 1-3.

Cavan sub Conor Madden went close to forcing extra time with a late thunderous strike but Westmeath skipper Kevin Maguire pulled off a superb block to deny the Ulster side an equalising goal.

Even first half

Two teams who had been flagged as potential winners from the start of the competition attacked with intent in an even first half.

Westmeath edged the shootout in the first half largely due to Lorcan Dolan's goal and the attacking threat of Ronan O'Toole and Luke Loughlin.

With Westmeath threatening constantly off their own kickout, O'Toole scored 0-4 from play in the first half.

Cavan left a lot of space at the back but were patient and composed on the ball and Gearoid McKiernan knocked over two points off his so-called weaker right foot.

Cavan and Westmeath will both be playing in Division Three of the League in 2023

The 2020 Ulster champions made the early running with Gerard Smith and Oisin Kiernan helping them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

However John Heslin came on the loop and slung one over with his left on the turn to put Westmeath in front for the first time after 16 minutes.

The sides were level four times in the opening half and the Westmeath goal was a first significant score.

O'Toole's superb pass in the build-up was overshadowed by a dubious hand pass by Loughlin, who appeared to touch the ball on the ground as he pushed the ball into the square.

Dolan pulled on the loose ball which flew into the top corner to put Westmeath in front 1-6 to 0-8 after 28 minutes.

Cavan were 10 minutes without a score until Paddy Lynch nailed a much-needed point to reduce the deficit to 1-8 to 0-9 at half time.

Cautious third quarter

The second half was a lot more cautious and the quality dipped in the third quarter.

Cavan sub Stephen Smith and Jason McLoughlin scored but Westmeath could have had more than a point when Luke Loughlin capitalised on a dreadful Galligan kickout but blazed the shot over the bar.

It was nip and tuck until Faulkner's goal.

James Smith's attempt at a point dropped short at the back post and spilled out to Cavan's alert fullback who punched the ball to the net midway through the second half.

Gerard Smith and Paddy Lynch tagged on superb points to put Cavan 1-13 to 1-10 ahead and suddenly there was a lot more aggression and intensity in their play.

However that was as good as it got for the Breffni county.

Galligan's late, reckless hit on O'Toole saw referee Barry Cassidy produce a straight red card.

Westmeath celebrate at the final whistle

Westmeath smelt blood and O'Toole and Sam McCartan kicked points before Kieran Martin's goal three minutes from the end of normal time.

His powerful, direct running led to a gap opening up and he lashed the ball left-footed to the net to stun Cavan.

After Maguire's stunning block, Westmeath countered and Conor Wallace fisted over the late insurance point as the Lake County made history becoming the first team to lift the new trophy.

What they said: "It's a bit surreal. As a child I dreamed of playing in Croke Park playing on the big stage lifting silverware.

"We said we'd keep chipping away at the scoreboard. We knew we had the legs and we're delighted to bring this new trophy home.

"We got better as the competition went on. We knew Cavan would be great opposition but we pulled away and got the goal at the right time."

Man of the match Westmeath's Ronan O'Toole.