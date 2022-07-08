Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh will be hoping to avenge their Division Two League final defeat by Kerry in April

Armagh and Donegal are both in All-Ireland Ladies SFC quarter-finals action on Saturday with the Orchard County women facing Kerry and Donegal up against Dublin.

The Armagh v Kerry game at Tullamore is a repeat of this year's Division Two League Final won by the Kingdom.

However, Armagh drew with defending champions Meath in their round robin group which appeared decent form.

Donegal will be underdogs for their Carrick-on-Shannon meeting with Dublin.

Armagh finished second behind Meath in their group, which leaves them on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Meath.

Kerry followed up their Division Two Final win with a march to a Munster Final, followed by impressive victories over Galway and Westmeath in the group stages of the All-Ireland series.

Armagh fell to eventual winners at the quarter-final stage in 2021 and will be aiming to go at least one step further this time.

Eve Lavery (left) returns to the Armagh team in one of two changes from the win over Monaghan

Kerry have made five changes in personnel from the team that comfortably beat Westmeath with Julie Sullivan, Aishling O'Connell, Ciara Murphy, Lorraine Scanlon and Cáit Lynch earning starts as Aoife Dillane, Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O'Connell and Caoimhe Evans drop to the bench.

Rachel Dwyer scored 1-5 in the second half alone against Westmeath after coming on as sub but has to be content with a place on the bench again.

Armagh have made two changes to the side that eased to victory over Monaghan, with Eve Lavery and Aoife McCoy coming in for Fionnuala McKenna and Aoife Lennon.

Donegal hit two late goals to shock Dublin in the Division One semi-final in March but the Dubs have since produced impressive form by beating Meath in the Leinster Final before storming through the group stages of the All-Ireland series.

After losing to Meath in the Division One decider, Donegal were then defeated by Armagh in their provincial final and their All-Ireland campaign has not been altogether impressive as they narrowly overcame Waterford before losing against Cork.

Dublin make two changes to the side that beat Mayo last time out with Sinead Goldrick and Kate McDaid coming in for Orlagh Nolan and Lauren Magee.

Donegal will face Dublin at Carrick-on-Shannon

There are also two changes to the Donegal side that lost out to Cork with Susanne White and Deirdre Foley replacing Niamh Boyle and Shauna McFadden.

The winners of this one will face Galway or Meath in the Croke Park semi-final on Saturday 16 July.

Saturday's two other quarter-finals see Cork facing Mayo at Ennis and Galway taking on Meath in the second tie in the Tullamore double-header.

Also on Saturday, Monaghan face Waterford in a relegation play-off in Bray.

Monaghan and Waterford contested the All-Ireland Final 25 years ago but now find themselves having to joust to avoid the drop.

Monaghan lost out to both Meath and Galway to finish bottom of Group B, while Waterford can consider themselves unfortunate not to have taken something from their opening game against Donegal, while they also acquitted themselves well against Cork.

On form, the Déise will start as favourites but Monaghan won't go down without a fight.

Monaghan have made three changes to the team that lost to Armagh with Laura Walsh, Lauren Garland and captain Muireann Atkinson replacing Kerry Nolan, Jayne Drury and Emma Clerkin while Waterford are unchanged from the team that lost to Cork.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC Quarter-Finals - Saturday Dublin v Donegal Carrick-on-Shannon, 14:00 BST Cork v Mayo Ennis, 15:00 Armagh v Kerry Tullamore, 17:00 Galway v Meath Tullamore, 19:15