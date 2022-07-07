Derry's heavy defeat by Galway at Owenbeg in March derailed their bid for promotion from Division Two

All-Ireland Football semi-final: Galway v Derry Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: 9 July Throw-in: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport NI website; live text commentary and match report.

Chrissy McKaigue's hurt at the hands of Galway goes back over 20 years.

In 2001, an 11-year-old McKaigue took his place in the Nally Stand to watch Derry take on the Tribesmen for a place in the All-Ireland Football final.

Born in 1989, McKaigue would have been too young to fully appreciate Derry's triumphant Sam Maguire campaign in 1993, but eight years on he made the long journey to Croke Park in the hope of witnessing Eamonn Coleman leading the county to another decider.

What followed was an emotional rollercoaster that ended in agony.

Derry had been motoring rightly, too. The highlight being Enda Muldoon plucking Gary Coleman's pass out of the sky, turning Gary Fahey and rifling a brilliant shot high into Alan Keane's net.

Muldoon's strike helped Derry lead 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time and when Anthony Tohill pointed from a free, they held a five-point cushion with less than 20 minutes left.

"I can remember vividly," McKaigue tells BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock. "I was in the Nally Stand and I can remember the goal going in and thinking 'this is going to happen here, we're going to be watching Derry in another All-Ireland final'."

McKaigue and the rest of the Derry support dared to dream of an All-Ireland final, but Galway - who lifted Sam in 1998 but lost the 2000 final to Kerry - had other ideas.

After hitting four unanswered scores to reel the Ulster side in, substitute Matthew Clancy collected Derek Savage's pass, swivelled back onto his left and blasted to the net.

Current Galway boss Padraic Joyce was a star of the county's 2001 All-Ireland winning side and was named Footballer of the Year after hitting 3-49 in that championship campaign

Galway won by three points in the end, and while they went on to become the first back door All-Ireland champions by beating Meath in the showpiece, Derry were left to reflect on a gut-wrenching denouement to their season.

A few years later, in July 2008, McKaigue experienced the hurt of a championship defeat on the other side of the white line for the first time, coming on for his Derry senior debut against Monaghan, who edged a gripping All-Ireland first-round qualifier by a point at Clones.

The following year, the Slaughtneil clubman established himself in the senior panel but it did not quell his aspirations of starting a career in the Australian Football League, joining Sydney Swans that September.

Without McKaigue, Derry dropped out of Division One and lost the 2011 Ulster Final to Donegal - the first provincial decider not to feature either Tyrone or Armagh since 1998.

In 2012 he returned to the Derry fold having left the oval ball code behind, but while he harboured ambitions of restoring the county's championship pedigree, landing an All-Ireland title with Slaughtneil would prove a much more realistic proposition.

But again a team from Galway would leave McKaigue with that sinking feeling.

Having snatched a comeback win over Kerry side Austin Stacks in the 2015 All-Ireland Club semi-final - with McKaigue marking Kingdom great Kieran Donaghy - the Ulster champions were outclassed by Galway kingpins Corofin in the Croke Park decider on St Patrick's Day.

Kieran Fitzgerald, one of Galway's heroes from 2001, was part of that unstoppable Corofin machine.

McKaigue and Slaughtneil suffered All-Ireland final heartache against Corofin in 2015

McKaigue has continued to sweep up county and provincial titles with Slaughtneil, but he has also been an indispensable cog in Derry's resurgent journey under Rory Gallagher, a journey that has taken the county into another All-Ireland semi-final with Galway.

The Derry captain's flashbacks to 2001 may be vivid, but it is more likely that a bruising 4-11 to 0-12 Division Two defeat by the Tribesmen in March has been the fuel in the build-up to Saturday.

"We've made no bones about it that not getting promotion from Division Two this year was a hard enough to take," admits McKaigue.

"We set our stall out at the start of the year to get promoted and on 20 March against Galway, in Owenbeg, things just fell around us."

Throughout their subsequent Ulster triumph and run to the All-Ireland semis, that miserable defeat has been regularly namechecked as a turning point by the Derry players and management.

McKaigue certainly sees it that way.

"We were beaten comprehensively that day and with that the promotion (bid) ended.

"We went away and licked our wounds but our preparation for the Tyrone game is probably still standing to us to this day."

Much has happened since Owenbeg, of course, and those connected to either panel would be quick to warn anyone against reading too much into the league game.

But McKaigue is under no illusion: Galway will be the "hardest team" Derry have faced in a year that has seen them outfox Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal in Ulster before swatting Clare aside in the quarter-final.

"I said to the lads before we played them in the league 'this is a serious team'," recalls McKaigue.

"People get too caught up in my opinion with this label of being a Division One team or a Division Two team.

"To me, there's the top 10 or 11 in the country then there's the rest to be quite honest and Galway are certainly in that top bracket.

"I knew before the league game how much quality they have and I honestly believe they will be the hardest team we've faced this year and that's no mean feat when you've already played Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal."

Inspiring the next Oak Leaf generation

As Derry prepare for their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2004, McKaigue says this year's success has given the county "something to grasp on to for the future"

McKaigue is again bound for headquarters with the chief aim of watching Galway fall in an All-Ireland semi-final. The key difference, of course, is this time he will have a say in how Derry fare at Croke Park.

But even if the Oak Leafers are unable to set up a final with either Dublin or Kerry, the last few years under Gallagher - coupled with the minor team's encouraging recent exploits - have shown McKaigue that Derry football is once again in rude health, the significance of which is not lost on the 32-year-old.

"What it means for Derry is that we actually have something to grasp on to for the future, which I couldn't have said as recently as two, three years ago. That's massive.

"If you don't have something for the younger people in the county to look at and say 'I want to be a part of that', it's very difficult to inspire the younger people coming up behind you.

"The senior team in any club or county is the signature team as the team to follow most and if they don't set the bar high enough then it's difficult to inspire the younger ones coming through."