Kyle Hayes was among Limerick's first-half scorers as they led 0-16 to 0-12 at the break

Holders Limerick set up an All-Ireland Hurling Final with Kilkenny in two weeks by edging out Galway 0-27 to 1-21 in a semi-final thriller.

The Three-in-a-row seekers dominated early on as they led 0-9 to 0-4.

But Galway cut the margin to one before Limerick hit three straight points to lead 0-16 to 0-12 at half time.

Brian Concannon's goal saw Galway level but their wides count of 17 ultimately hurt them as Limerick sub David Reidy's three late points proved crucial.

After Tom Monaghan's point on 36 seconds gave Galway an immediate lead, the Tribesmen did not move ahead again until the 44th minute and while they carved out two further one-point advantages in a frenetic second half, they could not pull away from the champions as Reidy's three scores in the closing 14 minutes of action swayed the verdict.

Aaron Gillane's eight points - which included six from play - were vital although Daithi Burke did curb Limerick's star forward in the second period after his outstanding opening to the contest.

After Kilkenny's steamrollering of Clare in Saturday's opening semi-final, Limerick were overwhelming favourites to account for Henry Shefflin's side but while the game went to the script early on, it soon morphed into an epic battle as Galway unsettled John Kiely's men.