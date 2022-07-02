Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kelly and Armagh co-captain Aidan Nugent were sent off following the melee

Galway captain Sean Kelly will be available to face Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final on 9 July after having his one-game ban overturned.

Kelly was red-carded by referee David Coldrick following the melee that marred Galway's thrilling quarter-final win over Armagh.

The Moycullen clubman was handed a one-game suspension by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

However, Galway confirmed his hearing on Friday evening was successful.

The brawl that broke out at the end of normal time in last week's quarter-final resulted in a 24-week suspension for Armagh's Tiernan Kelly after he appeared to grab the face of Tribesmen forward Damien Comer.

Galway skipper Kelly and Armagh co-captain Aidan Nugent were sent off by Coldrick before extra-time as the Connacht side prevailed in a shootout following a heart-stopping encounter.

Both counties were subsequently hit with 10,000 euro fines, while Orchard pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have been banned for one game along with Galway's Cathal Sweeney.

Armagh confirmed earlier on Friday that they will not contest the punishments for their players.

Kelly's suspension being reversed serves as a significant boost for Galway, who on Saturday at Croke Park will aim to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time since 2010, with Derry's last appearance in the decider having come in 1993.