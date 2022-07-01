Tiernan Kelly: Armagh forward banned for 24 weeks after Galway brawl
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Tiernan Kelly has been handed a 24-week suspension for his part in the brawl between Armagh and Galway in their All-Ireland quarter-final.
Kelly, who did not play in Armagh's defeat, was punished after appearing to put his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer.
Both counties have been hit with 10,000 euro fines.
Orchard pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have been banned for one game along with Galway's Cathal Sweeney.
More to follow....