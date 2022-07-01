Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The scenes at the end of the 70 minutes marred what was an epic on-field encounter between Armagh and Galway

Tiernan Kelly has been handed a 24-week suspension for his part in the brawl between Armagh and Galway in their All-Ireland quarter-final.

Kelly, who did not play in Armagh's defeat, was punished after appearing to put his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer.

Both counties have been hit with 10,000 euro fines.

Orchard pair Conor Turbitt and Blaine Hughes have been banned for one game along with Galway's Cathal Sweeney.

