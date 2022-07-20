Bonner led Donegal to successive Ulster Championship triumphs in 2018 and 2019

Donegal senior football manager Declan Bonner has stepped down after five years at the helm.

The Tir Conaill side's 2022 All-Ireland campaign was emphatically ended by Armagh in June, after they had fallen to Derry in the Ulster final.

Having been appointed in the autumn of 2017, Bonner steered his native county to consecutive provincial titles.

However, on both occasions they failed to translate their Ulster success into a serious All-Ireland challenge.

Defeats by Tyrone and Mayo in the latter stages of the short-lived Super 8s series dashed their hopes of reaching the last four.

The County Executive will be selecting a three-person panel to liaise with parties interested in taking over the management role. Donegal clubs are also free to nominate candidates with a deadline of 15 August for such nominations.

"It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past five years, as it was to manage the teams from Under-16 level up in the five years before that," Bonner said in a statement published by the county.

He added: "I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past five years as well as every member of the management team during this period.

"Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege.

Donegal lost to Derry in this year's Ulster Championship final

"Thank you to the county board for their support throughout and, in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn't always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

"Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always.

"I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year.

"Thank you to my wife Catherine and our family Amara, Christian, Arianna and Cillian for their patience and support always."

The announcement issued by Donegal also said that McGrath thanked Bonner for his 10 years of service to county teams.

Donegal did not reach an All-Ireland semi-final under Bonner despite consistently proving themselves to be one of the strongest sides in Ulster.

They have reached four of the last five Ulster finals, losing to Derry and Cavan in their last two appearances.

Bonner, a 1992 All-Ireland winner as a player, agreed a three-year deal in 2017 to start his second stint as Donegal manager having previously held the position between 1997 and 2000.

After last year's Championship run was ended in a comprehensive Ulster semi-final defeat by Tyrone, Donegal's county board made the managerial post open to other candidates despite Bonner stating his desire to continue.

This year they claimed fourth in Division One, winning three of their seven games.